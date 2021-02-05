Saudi Arabia welcomes US commitment to cooperating with it in defending its sovereignty

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2021) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomes the United States’ commitment to cooperating with the Kingdom in defending its sovereignty and to confronting threats targeting it, as expressed in President Joe Biden’s speech today.

In a statement issued on Thursday, The Kingdom reiterates its firm stance in supporting efforts to achieve a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen. The Kingdom welcomes the United States' position underscoring the importance of supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation in Yemen, including the efforts of the United Nations Yemen Envoy, Martin Griffiths, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Within that framework, the Kingdom has undertaken several important steps to improve the chances of advancing the political track, including the Coalition’s unilateral cease-fire declaration, in response to the UN Secretary General’s call.

‏The Kingdom looks forward to working closely with President Biden's Administration and with the US Envoy for Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, the United Nations, all Yemeni parties and the members of the Coalition, in the hope of reaching a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, in accordance with UNSC Resolution 2216, the GCC Initiative and the outcomes of the Yemeni National Dialogue.

That is the path the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is pursuing to help the brotherly nation of Yemen advance towards stability and prosperity. The Kingdom will continue its efforts to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the brotherly people of Yemen.

The Kingdom’s humanitarian assistance has surpassed $17 billion in the past few years alone, and the Kingdom calls on all friendly nations and international organisations to intensify their humanitarian and relief assistance to the Yemeni people.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also looks forward to the continuation and strengthening its cooperation and coordination with the United States to address regional challenges, including advancing the middle East peace process, resolving conflicts and promoting stability in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa, and the Sahel countries as well as confronting terrorism and extremism, and address the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic and work, as partners in the G-20 group, towards stabilising international energy and financial markets and strengthening cooperation in the area of environmental protection, to advance our shared interests and to promote peace and stability in the region and the world.