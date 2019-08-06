UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia’s Efforts During Hajj Season Reflect Policy Of Peace, Tolerance, Compassion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

Saudi Arabia’s efforts during Hajj season reflect policy of peace, tolerance, compassion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) Saudi Arabia’s efforts during the current Hajj season reflect its policy of promoting peace, tolerance and compassion, while pilgrims from around the world are visiting the country to perform the Hajj in an ideal environment.

In this report, the Emirates news Agency, WAM, highlights the initiatives launched by Saudi Arabia during the current Hajj season.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, is hosting 200 pilgrims who are relatives of the victims of the terrorist attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, as part of the "Hajj Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Programme."

Upon their arrival, the pilgrims from New Zealand thanked King Salman for the initiative, and highlighted the leading role of Saudi Arabia in supporting the causes of Islamic countries and promoting moderation.

As part of the programme, King Salman is also hosting 1,000 pilgrims who are relatives of Palestinian martyrs.

During the current Hajj season, the Saudi Ministry of Interior launched the Makkah Route Initiative, which aims to improve the services provided to pilgrims and facilitate their travel while performing the Hajj.

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia organised the 44th edition of a Hajj seminar, entitled, "islam is a Religion of Coexistence and Tolerance."

In statements reported by the Saudi News Agency, Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Bantan, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, stressed that the seminar reflects Saudi Arabia’s keenness to promote tolerance, peace and compassion around the world, noting that King Salman is monitoring the conditions of pilgrims and the projects taking place in Makkah, Medina and other holy places.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Martyrs Shaheed Hajj Saudi Christchurch Medina Makkah Saudi Arabia Saud From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 73 inmates

1 hour ago

Russia arms depot fire leaves one missing, thousan ..

1 hour ago

Six young women abducted in Faisalabad

1 hour ago

Mango festival to help enhance export to Chinese m ..

1 hour ago

Civil society demands to formulate policy for spec ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.