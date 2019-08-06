Saudi Arabia’s efforts during Hajj season reflect policy of peace, tolerance, compassion

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) Saudi Arabia’s efforts during the current Hajj season reflect its policy of promoting peace, tolerance and compassion, while pilgrims from around the world are visiting the country to perform the Hajj in an ideal environment.

In this report, the Emirates news Agency, WAM, highlights the initiatives launched by Saudi Arabia during the current Hajj season.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, is hosting 200 pilgrims who are relatives of the victims of the terrorist attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, as part of the "Hajj Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Programme."

Upon their arrival, the pilgrims from New Zealand thanked King Salman for the initiative, and highlighted the leading role of Saudi Arabia in supporting the causes of Islamic countries and promoting moderation.

As part of the programme, King Salman is also hosting 1,000 pilgrims who are relatives of Palestinian martyrs.

During the current Hajj season, the Saudi Ministry of Interior launched the Makkah Route Initiative, which aims to improve the services provided to pilgrims and facilitate their travel while performing the Hajj.

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia organised the 44th edition of a Hajj seminar, entitled, "islam is a Religion of Coexistence and Tolerance."

In statements reported by the Saudi News Agency, Dr. Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Bantan, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, stressed that the seminar reflects Saudi Arabia’s keenness to promote tolerance, peace and compassion around the world, noting that King Salman is monitoring the conditions of pilgrims and the projects taking place in Makkah, Medina and other holy places.