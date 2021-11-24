UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia’s Expo Pavilion Launches ‘16 Windows’ Programme To Highlight Kingdom’s Thriving Cultural Scene

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:45 PM

Saudi Arabia’s Expo Pavilion launches ‘16 Windows’ programme to highlight Kingdom’s thriving cultural scene

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) Saudi Arabia’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launches today its "16 Windows" programme to introduce visitors to the Kingdom's diverse culture.

Each Wednesday for the next 16 weeks, a specific cultural sector will be celebrated through a series of events that highlight the success, opportunities and future of the country.

The programme will convene at KSA’s Pavilion and offer Saudi talent a global platform to engage and connect. Each week, visitors can expect enriching experiences that will leave them coming back to learn more about Saudi culture.

The "16 Windows" programme begins later on Wednesday, 24th November, focusing on books and publications, shedding light on the literature, publishing and translation sectors in Saudi Arabia. On the first day, the KSA Pavilion will host Tariq Khawaji, Ithra’s Chief Librarian and Cultural Consultant; Abdullah Al Ghubain, Founder and Managing Director of Dar Athar Publishing and Distribution; Arwa Khomayyis, author and novelist; and Maajeb Al Shammari, writer and General Manager of Tashkeell, an innovative literary platform and Saudi publishing house.

Hussain Hanbazazah, Commissioner-General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said, "The Kingdom has a long cultural and creative history, encompassing diverse art forms and modes of self-expression. We are delighted to launch the "16 Windows" programme at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. This new initiative is one of many that we have been carefully curating to enrich visitors’ journey to our pavilion and to ensure that our guests can always look forward to a new experience."

Upcoming editions cover multiple cultural sectors, including literature, publishing and translation, film, architecture and design, cultural festivals and events, theatre and performing arts, natural heritage, fashion, and archaeological and cultural landscapes.

Over six months in Expo 2020 Dubai, which is taking place under the theme "Connecting Minds, Building the Future"3, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion is hosting a plethora of events, including discussions, panels and symposiums on various topics, as well as vibrant, diverse and powerful cultural shows that include dance, poetry, art and music.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Dubai Saudi Saudi Arabia November 2020

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in supporting active ..

Sheikha Fatima&#039;s efforts in supporting active participation of women in pea ..

12 seconds ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan’s Punjab launches two ..

Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan’s Punjab launches two new initiatives to promote inv ..

23 seconds ago
 Govt to execute Rs120 bln in Ehsaas Rashan program ..

Govt to execute Rs120 bln in Ehsaas Rashan program, says Sania Nishtar

4 minutes ago
 UVAS launches project on ‘Capacity Building of d ..

UVAS launches project on ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeh ..

7 minutes ago
 Petroleum Dealers Association to go on strike from ..

Petroleum Dealers Association to go on strike from tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorists’ at ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorists’ attack in Tump: ISPR

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.