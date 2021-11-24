Saudi Arabia’s Expo Pavilion launches ‘16 Windows’ programme to highlight Kingdom’s thriving cultural scene

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2021) Saudi Arabia’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launches today its "16 Windows" programme to introduce visitors to the Kingdom's diverse culture.

Each Wednesday for the next 16 weeks, a specific cultural sector will be celebrated through a series of events that highlight the success, opportunities and future of the country.

The programme will convene at KSA’s Pavilion and offer Saudi talent a global platform to engage and connect. Each week, visitors can expect enriching experiences that will leave them coming back to learn more about Saudi culture.

The "16 Windows" programme begins later on Wednesday, 24th November, focusing on books and publications, shedding light on the literature, publishing and translation sectors in Saudi Arabia. On the first day, the KSA Pavilion will host Tariq Khawaji, Ithra’s Chief Librarian and Cultural Consultant; Abdullah Al Ghubain, Founder and Managing Director of Dar Athar Publishing and Distribution; Arwa Khomayyis, author and novelist; and Maajeb Al Shammari, writer and General Manager of Tashkeell, an innovative literary platform and Saudi publishing house.

Hussain Hanbazazah, Commissioner-General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion, said, "The Kingdom has a long cultural and creative history, encompassing diverse art forms and modes of self-expression. We are delighted to launch the "16 Windows" programme at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. This new initiative is one of many that we have been carefully curating to enrich visitors’ journey to our pavilion and to ensure that our guests can always look forward to a new experience."

Upcoming editions cover multiple cultural sectors, including literature, publishing and translation, film, architecture and design, cultural festivals and events, theatre and performing arts, natural heritage, fashion, and archaeological and cultural landscapes.

Over six months in Expo 2020 Dubai, which is taking place under the theme "Connecting Minds, Building the Future"3, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion is hosting a plethora of events, including discussions, panels and symposiums on various topics, as well as vibrant, diverse and powerful cultural shows that include dance, poetry, art and music.