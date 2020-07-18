Saudi Arabia’s WTO candidate says reform necessary for organisation

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) Saudi Arabia’s candidate to head the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said on Friday that the organisation was in a state of stagnation and that reform was necessary.

"We should focus on successes instead of disagreements," he said in a news conference, adding that WTO faced problems in resolving disagreements.

Al-Tuwaijri said that the world was going through many changes that had affected trade.

"The future of the world beyond coronavirus is mysterious," the Saudi official said, adding, however that post the pandemic era could bring "great opportunities."