UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia’s WTO Candidate Says Reform Necessary For Organisation

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

Saudi Arabia’s WTO candidate says reform necessary for organisation

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) Saudi Arabia’s candidate to head the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said on Friday that the organisation was in a state of stagnation and that reform was necessary.

"We should focus on successes instead of disagreements," he said in a news conference, adding that WTO faced problems in resolving disagreements.

Al-Tuwaijri said that the world was going through many changes that had affected trade.

"The future of the world beyond coronavirus is mysterious," the Saudi official said, adding, however that post the pandemic era could bring "great opportunities."

Related Topics

World Saudi Saudi Arabia Post Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister discu ..

31 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

3 hours ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

4 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

4 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

7 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.