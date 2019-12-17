UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Aramco Acquires 17% Of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:15 PM

Saudi Aramco acquires 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) Saudi Arabian Oil Company, Saudi Aramco, has completed, through its subsidiary Aramco Overseas Company, the acquisition of 17 percent of Hyundai Oilbank from Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, for approximately US$1.2 billion. The completion follows receipt of all necessary regulatory consents and approvals.

According to a statement issued by the company, the investment in South Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank supports Saudi Aramco’s downstream growth strategy of expanding its global footprint in key markets in profitable integrated refining, chemicals and marketing businesses which enable Saudi Aramco to place crude oil and leverage its trading capabilities.

Hyundai Oilbank is a private oil refining company established in 1964. The Daesan Complex, where Hyundai Oilbank’s major facilities are located, is a fully integrated refining plant with a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day. The business portfolio of Hyundai Oilbank and its five subsidiaries includes oil refining, base oil, petrochemicals and a network of gas stations.

Related Topics

Business Company Oil Saudi South Korea Gas Market All From Hyundai Billion

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern win in PCB-Pepsi U ..

11 minutes ago

EIMUN team calls on AJK President

14 minutes ago

Compromise on Kashmir out of question: Masood Khan

15 minutes ago

 “It is the worst decision ever,” says Mushar ..

16 minutes ago

Anti-polio campaign in full swing in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court suspends Sindh High Court verdict re ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.