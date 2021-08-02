UrduPoint.com

Saudi Aramco Denies Reports It Will Embark On Bitcoin Mining

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:45 AM

DHAHRAN, SAUDI ARABIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) Saudi Aramco has denied the reports about its plans for Bitcoin mining. "With reference to recent reports claiming that the Company will embark on Bitcoin mining activities, Aramco confirms that these claims are completely false and inaccurate," said an Aramco statement issued on Monday.

A global integrated energy and chemicals company, Aramco produces approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply and develops new energy technologies.

