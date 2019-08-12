UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Aramco Reports First Half 2019 Net Income Of $46.9 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 07:45 PM

Saudi Aramco reports first half 2019 net income of $46.9 billion

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) Saudi Aramco on Monday announced for the first time its half-year financial results. The company’s net income was $46.9 billion for the first half 2019, compared to $53.0 billion for the same period last year. Earnings before interest and tax was $92.5 billion, compared with $101.3 billion a year earlier. Free cash flow was $38.0 billion, compared to $35.6 billion for the same period last year. Capital expenditure was $14.5 billion, compared to $16.5 billion for the same period in 2018.

Commenting on the results, Saudi Aramco President & CEO Amin H. Nasser, said: "Despite lower oil prices during the first half of 2019, we continued to deliver solid earnings and strong free cash flow underpinned by our consistent operational performance, cost management and fiscal discipline.

Disclosing our financial results for the first time, as part of our $12 billion debut international bond issuance, marked a significant milestone in Saudi Aramco’s history.

''We demonstrated our reliability with near 100 percent delivery on our customers’ requirements for oil and refined products, maintaining our total hydrocarbon production of 13.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day and an average daily crude production of 10 million barrels per day,'' he added.

''Leveraging our strength in Upstream, we continued to deliver on our Downstream growth strategy, including acquisitions in both Saudi Arabia and key international markets. These acquisitions are expected to enhance dedicated crude placement, increase refining and chemicals capacity, capture value from integration and diversify our operations.'' ''Looking ahead, we will maintain a prudent and flexible balance sheet. Our financials are strong and we will continue to invest for future growth," Nasser concluded.

Related Topics

Company Oil Saudi Same Saudi Arabia 2018 2019 Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Zayed visits President&#039;s Represent ..

2 hours ago

Youth are key to UAE’s sustainable development: ..

2 hours ago

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

3 hours ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

4 hours ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.