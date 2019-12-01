UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Assumes G20 Presidency For 2020

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 03:00 PM

Saudi assumes G20 Presidency for 2020

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has assumed the G20 Presidency on Sunday, leading up to the G20 Leaders' Summit in Riyadh on 21st and 22nd November 2020, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported today.

The Group of Twenty, or the G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Saudi Arabia commended the work of the Japanese G20 Presidency in 2019. Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said, "The Saudi G20 Presidency is committed to continue the work from Osaka and promote consensus.

"

"Working with our G20 partners, we will strive to deliver concrete actions and realise opportunities to enable us to face the challenges of the future," the Crown Prince added.

The G20 brings together the leaders of both developed and developing countries from every continent. ​Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world’s economic output, two-thirds of global population and three-quarters of international trade.

Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues.​

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Riyadh Saudi Osaka Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman November Sunday 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE’s tremendous progress has been made po ..

2 hours ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.