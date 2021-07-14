Saudi assures mixing approved COVID-19 vaccines is safe

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2021) Saudi Arabia has assured that mixing doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different brands, which have already been approved in the Kingdom, is safe.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the official spokesman for Ministry of Health (MoH), Dr.

Mohamed Al-Abdali, as saying that it is a procedure authorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and in many countries of the world.

Dr. Al-Abdali said in a tweet, "Incorrect interpretations are being circulated in the media about what was issued by the World Health Organisation about mixing the vaccines. We confirm the safety of mixing the vaccines approved in the Kingdom, based on [inputs from] international research and specialised scientific committees, as this procedure is authorised by WHO and a number of world's countries."