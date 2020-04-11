UrduPoint.com
Saudi, Bahraini Foreign Ministers Discuss Efforts To Confront COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:15 PM

Saudi, Bahraini foreign ministers discuss efforts to confront COVID-19

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia received a phone call from Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, SPA reported.

During the call, bilateral relations between the two countries and current regional and international developments were discussed, in addition to efforts exerted to face the implications of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the region and the world.

Prince Faisal praised historical relations between the two countries, reaffirming the Kingdom's keenness on enhancing bilateral cooperation with Bahrain, in a way that best serves common interests and meets the aspirations of their two peoples.

For his part, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed appreciation and pride of Saudi Arabia for the efforts it exerted to enhance the security and stability of the region, confirming the two countries' keenness on developing and enhancing aspects of joint cooperation between them, in various fields.

