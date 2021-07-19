UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Citizens Must Have Two COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For Travel Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 02:15 PM

Saudi citizens must have two COVID-19 vaccine doses for travel abroad

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) Saudi Arabia has announced that all Saudi citizens must have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be able to travel abroad as of 9th August.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has quoted a source of the Ministry of Interior, saying that the decision excludes those under the age of 12 years, provided they present an insurance policy before travelling.

Those who recovered from the virus less than 6 months before their travel date are also exempted, as well as anyone who has recovered and received one jab of the vaccine.

Related Topics

Saudi Citizens Saudi Arabia August All From

Recent Stories

Two-day talks between Afghan rivals end without an ..

15 minutes ago

Hajj: 60,000 pilgrims converge at Maidan-e-Arafat ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan’s envoy to Afghanistan arrives in Islam ..

53 minutes ago

The kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador's daughter ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

1 hour ago

The Holy Kaaba gets a new Kiswa

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.