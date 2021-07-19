Saudi citizens must have two COVID-19 vaccine doses for travel abroad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) Saudi Arabia has announced that all Saudi citizens must have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be able to travel abroad as of 9th August.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) has quoted a source of the Ministry of Interior, saying that the decision excludes those under the age of 12 years, provided they present an insurance policy before travelling.

Those who recovered from the virus less than 6 months before their travel date are also exempted, as well as anyone who has recovered and received one jab of the vaccine.