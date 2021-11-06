UrduPoint.com

Saudi Consul-General Hails Distinguished Level Of Health Services In UAE

Sat 06th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) Abdullah Al-Mutawa, Consul-General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dubai, hailed the advanced level of health services provided in the UAE, which applies the highest international medical standards, using the latest technologies and the best expertise.

This was stated during Al-Mutawa's visit to the Saudi-German Hospital Dubai where he was briefed on the hospital's new expansion plan, which includes three specialised hospitals and a College of Medicine.

He discussed with Dr. Reem Osman, Group CEO - Saudi-German Hospitals UAE, about the medical services provided to Saudi citizens in the UAE.

He praised the level of healthcare services offered by the Saudi-German Hospitals to patients.

The Saudi-German Hospitals is one of the largest Saudi investments in the UAE private sector.

Dr. Osman said that the UAE has been able to turn into an attractive destination for investments, given its comprehensive security and stability at all levels on the one hand, and success in creating a legal and legislative environment that guarantees foreign investments on the other.

