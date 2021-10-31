ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today a phone call from His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, during which he expressed his thanks and appreciation for the UAE's support for the Kingdom's bid to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman hailed the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, wishing the UAE and its people further progress and development.

For his part, Sheikh Mohamed wished full success to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its bid to host the global fair, stressing that the UAE is keen to provide all support to ensure the Kingdom's efforts to host this global produce the desired results, which will be a success "for all of us" as His Highness mentioned.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his great confidence in the Saudi Arabia ability to achieve this goal.