Saudi Crown Prince arrives Abu Dhabi on a state visit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, arrived Abu Dhabi today on a state visit to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, welcomed the Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.