UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Crown Prince Arrives Abu Dhabi On A State Visit

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:15 PM

Saudi Crown Prince arrives Abu Dhabi on a state visit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, arrived Abu Dhabi today on a state visit to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, welcomed the Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Saudi Mohammed Bin Salman Airport

Recent Stories

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI Final: Zulfiqar take ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Urged To Play Role Mediator; Oic To Intensi ..

5 minutes ago

OIC Participates in UNRWA Advisory Committee Meeti ..

5 minutes ago

Indian Cab driver meets Pakistani cricketers, says ..

26 minutes ago

Prizes distributed at Shah Abdul Latif University ..

11 seconds ago

Three illegal oil agencies sealed in Multan

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.