Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Abu Dhabi on a two-day state visit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, arrived in Abu Dhabi today in a two-day official visit to the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, led a high-level entourage of top officials to welcome Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his accompanying delegation upon arrival at the Presidential Airport.