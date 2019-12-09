UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Crown Prince Calls US President To Express Condolences

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 01:00 PM

Saudi Crown Prince calls US President to express condolences

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has made a phone call to US President Donald Trump

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has made a phone call to US President Donald Trump.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Saudi Crown Prince expressed his condolences to the US president and to the families of the victims of the tragic incident in Florida State and his wishes for the speedy recovery for the injured.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman also conveyed to President Trump the feelings of the Saudi people who expressed their shock towards this heinous crime.

During the call, the Crown Prince reiterated the kingdom’s keenness to cooperate with the US authorities by providing them with information that helps in investigations related to the perpetrator and his motives.

