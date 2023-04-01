UrduPoint.com

Saudi Crown Prince Congratulates New UAE Leadership On Their Appointment

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Saudi Crown Prince congratulates new UAE leadership on their appointment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) His Royal Highness Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, has made a phone call to H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, congratulating him on his appointment as UAE Vice President.

HRH Mohammad bin Salman also made similar calls to H.H. Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, congratulating them on their appointments.

During the calls, the Saudi Crown Prince wished them success in performing their duties and serving their country and people, praying to God Almighty to bless them in bringing further development and prosperity to the UAE.

For their part, Their Highnesses expressed their appreciation to HRH Mohammad bin Salman for his sincere feelings towards the UAE leadership and people, and wished continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Both sides underscored the deep-rooted fraternal ties that bring the UAE and Saudi Arabia closer together, and their keenness to further strengthen them to serve the interests of their countries and peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia God Court

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Siemens

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Siemens

54 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges NAB notices before IHC in T ..

Bushra Bibi challenges NAB notices before IHC in Thoshakhana case

55 minutes ago
 Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in dive ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, ..

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Ar ..

UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Architecture Working Group meeti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.