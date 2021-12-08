Saudi Crown Prince departs Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, left Abu Dhabi today wrapping a two-day state visit to the UAE.

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman was seen off upon his departure at the Presidential Airport by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and a number of Sheikhs.