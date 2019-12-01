Saudi Crown Prince departs UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2019) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, left Abu Dhabi this evening after a visit that took several days.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, were at hand at Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport to see Prince Mohammed bin Salman off.