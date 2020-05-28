UrduPoint.com
Saudi Crown Prince Discusses Oil Markets Stability With Russian President On Phone

Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:15 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, received today a phone call from President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation.

During the phone conversation, they discussed the efforts being exerted to stabilize the oil markets, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

For his part, President Putin praised the Kingdom's prominent role and efforts in stabilising the global oil markets.

They also discussed the relations between the two countries and means of developing them.

More Stories From Middle East

