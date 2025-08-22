Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President Discuss Relations, Palestine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:02 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) NEOM, 21st August, 2025 (WAM) – His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received at NEOM Palace today President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the leaders reviewed the close relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields. Their talks also covered key regional issues, with a particular focus on the situation in Palestine.
The Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reiterated their rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinians from their land or to reimpose Israeli military occupation over Gaza. They also emphasised the need to halt Israeli practices against the Palestinians in the West Bank.
This came today when President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, in the Saudi city of NEOM.
An expanded session of talks was held, followed by a bilateral meeting between the two leaders.
The two leaders emphasised the urgent need to accelerate the unfettered delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages and detainees.
The two leaders also discussed the latest regional and international issues of mutual concern. They reviewed Egypt's efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in coordination with various parties.
Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency said President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt's support for Saudi initiatives regarding the Palestinian issue, most recently the outcomes of the "Two-State Solution" conference.
The two leaders affirmed their determination to continue joint coordination and consultation, particularly in light of the rapid developments in the middle East. They also stressed the importance of supporting the stability of the region's countries and preserving their territorial integrity and the safety of their national institutions.
Recent Stories
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of ..
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone
Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in norther ..
OIC to hold extraordinary meeting next Monday to discuss ongoing Israeli aggress ..
UAE conducts 77th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan's core inflation slows in July17 seconds ago
-
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response27 seconds ago
-
Korea allocates record US$25.1 billion to R&D for 202635 seconds ago
-
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Indiana, Oklahoma39 seconds ago
-
Qatar, on behalf of Arab Group at UN, says Syria's security, stability part of Arab, regional securi ..50 seconds ago
-
Gaza Strip: UN urges world leaders to uphold international law, protect civilians, lift Israeli rest ..55 seconds ago
-
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station1 minute ago
-
Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan1 minute ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine1 minute ago
-
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of international law’1 minute ago
-
UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone2 minutes ago
-
Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate UAE’s position as ..2 minutes ago