Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level International Conference on Palestine

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on the latest regional developments, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, the two leaders reviewed the outcomes of the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which was co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.

They also discussed ongoing preparations for the resumption of the conference at summit level on September 22, as part of joint efforts to end the war in Gaza and achieve a lasting peace that would lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The conversation further highlighted the adoption of the New York Declaration, issued by the conference and endorsed by an overwhelming majority at the United Nations General Assembly.