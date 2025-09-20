- Home
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level International Conference on Pale ..
Saudi Crown Prince, French President Discuss Outcomes Of High-level International Conference On Palestine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 11:45 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2025) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on the latest regional developments, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, the two leaders reviewed the outcomes of the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which was co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.
They also discussed ongoing preparations for the resumption of the conference at summit level on September 22, as part of joint efforts to end the war in Gaza and achieve a lasting peace that would lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
The conversation further highlighted the adoption of the New York Declaration, issued by the conference and endorsed by an overwhelming majority at the United Nations General Assembly.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level International Conference on Pale ..2 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strategic projects47 minutes ago
-
UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Romania2 hours ago
-
Egypt’s Qantara West Zone projects to generate up to $4 bn in exports, says PM2 hours ago
-
Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state2 hours ago
-
Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports4 hours ago
-
Over125 UAE aid trucks entered Gaza via Egyptian Rafah crossing5 hours ago
-
Global badminton stars set to compete in Al Ain Masters 20255 hours ago
-
UAE wins Gulf Padel Championship in Doha7 hours ago
-
UAE signs Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement under Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework7 hours ago
-
G42 advancing, bolstering UAE's standing in global AI landscape7 hours ago
-
UAE, Serbian Presidents attend parade marking Day of Serbian Unity, Freedom, National Flag8 hours ago