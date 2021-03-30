UrduPoint.com
Saudi Crown Prince Makes Phone Call To King Of Jordan

Tue 30th March 2021

NEOM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2021) HRH Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, made a phone call today to King Abdullah II of Jordan.

During the conversation, they discussed the Saudi Green and middle East Green initiatives announced by the Saudi Crown Prince, which, in partnership with the countries of the region, aims to face environmental challenges in the region, improve the quality of life there, implement the largest reforestation programme in the world, contribute to reclaiming millions of hectares of degraded lands and achieving reduction in global carbon levels, accoding to the Saudi Press Agency.

King Abdullah II welcomed the initiatives of the Saudi Crown Prince, stressing Jordan's readiness to cooperate with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in everything that achieves these initiatives' goals.

