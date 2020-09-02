Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kushner

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Tuesday met with the Senior Advisor to the US President, Jared Kushner, and his accompanying delegation to discuss partnership between the two friendly countries.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the two sides also highlighted the importance of strengthening it in all fields to achieve security and stability in the region and to ensure bolstering the international peace and security.

The officials also reviewed prospects for the peace process in the region and the need to resume negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides to achieve a just and lasting peace.