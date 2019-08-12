UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Crown Prince Meets Yemeni President

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 11:45 AM

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, has met in Mina with President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi of Yemen.

During the meeting, they reviewed the latest developments in Yemen, especially the developments in Aden, Saudi Press Agency, SPA has reported.

The meeting was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the Minister of National Guard, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense, and Khalid Al Humaidan, Head of General Intelligence.

On the Yemeni side, the meeting was attended by Yemeni Vice President Lt. Gen. Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar, Prime Minister Dr. Moein Abdul-Malik and a number of officials.

