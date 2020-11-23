Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Mike Pompeo

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, met on Sunday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The two officials reviewed areas of bilateral cooperation between their countries and the latest developments in the middle East.

The meeting was attended by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the US Ambassador to the Kingdom, John Abizaid.