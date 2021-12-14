UrduPoint.com

Saudi Crown Prince Opens 42nd GCC Summit

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:15 PM

Saudi Crown Prince opens 42nd GCC Summit

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2021) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, opened on Tuesday the 42nd Summit of the leaders of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), at Diriyah Palace in Riyadh.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is leading the UAE delegation to the summit.

