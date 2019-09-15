UrduPoint.com
Saudi Crown Prince Receives Phone Call From US President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 01:15 AM

Saudi Crown Prince receives phone call from US President

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense received here today a telephone call from the US President Donald Trump.

During the conversation, the US President re-affirmed his country's readiness to cooperate with the Kingdom, by all means conducive to maintain its security and stability, re-asserting that the negative effects of the attacks (on two Aramco's facilities) on the US economy as well as the world economy.

For his part, the Saudi Crown Prince underscored the Kingdom's willingness and strength to thwart such a terrorist aggression and deal with its consequences.

Your Thoughts and Comments

