Saudi Crown Prince, Russian President review efforts to stabilise energy markets

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, received today a telephone call from President Vladimir Putin of Russia, SPA reported.

During the phone conversation, they reviewed the efforts being exerted to stabilise and maintain energy markets to support the growth of the global economy.

They also stressed the importance of the cooperation of all producing countries in this regard.