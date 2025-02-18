Open Menu

Saudi Crown Prince, U.S. Secretary Of State Discuss Regional, International Developments

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 01:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) RIYADH, 18th February, 2025 (WAM) – His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received today at Al-Yamamah Palace U.S.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio.


Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between their countries and discussed ways to enhance and develop them in various fields. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments and the ongoing efforts to address them to achieve security and stability.

