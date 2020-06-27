UrduPoint.com
Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council Holds Virtual Meeting

Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:15 PM

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) The Executive Committee of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council held a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and the Saudi Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of Economy and Planning, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, to follow up on the various projects and initiatives being carried out by the two countries at present in various fields.

The Council's plans and strategies over the coming period against the backdrop of the current regional and global developments were reviewed during the meeting in order to develop joint action plans to enhance the two countries' readiness and capabilities to address challenges in the best possible manner with the aim of fulfilling the ambitions of the two countries' peoples and cementing cooperation across various fronts.

The latest developments related to the global fight against COVID-19 were discussed to exchange expertise and develop effective protocols for recovery from the health crisis at the social and economic levels.

They also discussed ways of opening up fresh prospects of cooperation and streamlining re-opening of businesses in various sectors in a way that takes into full consideration the preventive and precautionary measures that ensure safe return to normalcy.

