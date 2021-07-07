UrduPoint.com
Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Development Committee Holds Remote Meeting

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) The Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Development Committee held a remote meeting, chaired by Eng. Abdulrahman Al Hammadi, Under-Secretary at the UAE Ministry of Education for Performance Improvement, and Dr. Saleh bin Ibrahim Al Qassoumi, Under-Secretary of the Saudi Ministry of Education for International Cooperation and Head of the Committee.

The meeting was attended by under-secretaries from the ministry and assistant under-secretaries from both sides.

During the meeting, several joint projects that aim to strengthen the strategic ties between the two countries were discussed, in addition to key achievements, challenges and proposed solutions in the areas of education, health, space, sports, the youth, culture, the media and artificial intelligence (AI).

The meeting’s participants also discussed new initiatives, such as the new remote Saudi-Emirati technological college, which aims to offer virtual training courses in an interactive environment by employing smart learning applications.

Al Hammadi stressed that the meeting underscored the vision of the UAE’s leadership to enhance their overall cooperation Dr. Al Qassoumi then pointed out that they aim to accomplish valuable achievements through the committee’s work.

