Saudi-Emirati Housing Council holds first meeting in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The Saudi-Emirati Housing Council, one of the housing and environmental initiatives of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, held its first meeting in Dubai, attended by Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, and Majid Al Hogail, Saudi Minister of Housing.

The meeting addressed ways of adopting a management mechanism for the Council’s trustees from the two countries, which will enable them to analyse housing supply and demand, customer experience, relevant legislation and regulations, and joint needs and challenges, as well as to share target programmes through mutual workshops.

The Council also aims to reinforce the cooperation between the two countries in providing leading housing services, through exchanging expertise and knowledge in all related areas.

Dr. Al Nuaimi stated that the Council’s meeting aims to generate innovative ideas and ambitious solutions to joint housing and environmental challenges.

"The UAE’s cooperation with Saudi Arabia is part of their joint efforts to make their citizens happy, and we shall exert all our efforts and support joint initiatives to achieve this goal," he said.

Al Hogail stressed that he is looking forward to discussing the Council’s achievements in providing joint housing and environmental solutions that will fulfil the demand of their citizens for housing stability, highlighting the importance of benefitting from the experiences of both countries, adopting new initiatives, effectively utilising available resources, and implementing leading housing solutions.