Saudi-Emirati Youth Council announces opening of membership registration

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) The Saudi-Emirati Youth Council announced the opening of the registration process for those wishing to apply for membership through its website.

The council conveys youth ideas to decision-makers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with the close cooperation between the two countries and as part of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council.

The Saudi-Emirati Youth Council initiative aims to reinforce the partnerships between youth from both countries, as well as to exchange ideas and coordinate their efforts to support the sustainable development of their countries.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, said, "This initiative is a promising platform for the youth and their ideas and visions. It is also a good start for many future programmes that support the youth and enable them to exchange expertise and skills and reinforce their cooperation.

It will also act as a link between youth and decision-makers."

Princess Haifa Al Mogrin, Assistant Deputy Minister for Sustainable Development and G20 Affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning, expressed her optimism, stating, "The council will help reinforce cooperation and partnership between the two countries and serve their aspirations and objectives, as the youth are the foundation of development, innovation and sustainable growth."

The council is chaired by Mohamed bin Mazeed Al Tuwaijri, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning, who assigned Princess Haifa to represent him, and Al Mazrui.

Membership applications can be completed via "https://saudiemiratiyouth.com."