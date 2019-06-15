UrduPoint.com
Saudi Energy Minister Says Hopes To Balance Oil Market Before Next Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 10:15 AM

Saudi energy minister says hopes to balance oil market before next year

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday that he hopes oil producers will be able to balance the oil market before next year

KARUIZAWA, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday that he hopes oil producers will be able to balance the oil market before next year.

According to Reuters, when asked about the current oil market situation, al-Falih said, "We hope that we will balance the market before next year. We are working on it.

" The minister's remarks were made on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 energy and environment ministers in Karuizawa, Japan.

Al-Falih said earlier this month that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, was close to agreeing to extend a pact on cutting oil supplies beyond June, although more talks were still needed with non-OPEC countries that were part of the production deal.

