Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch Counterpart Discuss Regional Developments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 01:15 AM

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received a phone call from Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Caspar Veldkamp, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the call, the two ministers reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments of shared interest, along with the ongoing efforts related to these matters.

