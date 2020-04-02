Saudi Foreign Minister receives phone call from US Secretary of State

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, received a phone call today from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing them, in addition to a review of international efforts to confront the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Regional developments and issues of common concern were also reviewed, state news agency SPA reported.