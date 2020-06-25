Saudi Foreign Minister receives phone call from his Finnish counterpart

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call today from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland, Pekka Haavisto.

During the call, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and aspects of joint cooperation in various areas, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

They also discussed the latest regional and global developments, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.