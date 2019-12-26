UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Foreign Minister Receives UAE Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2019) RIYADH, 25th December 2019 (WAM) - Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, received here today Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and aspects of joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates December 2019

