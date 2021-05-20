Saudi Health Ministry reports 1,330 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) The Ministry of Health announced, in a statement here today, that 1,330 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing the total number to 437,569, including 8,629 active cases undergoing treatment.

Of these, there are 1,365 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable, said the statement carried out by the Saudi Press Agency.

It added that 13 new deaths have been reported, putting the tally of fatalities at 7,214.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,055 cases have recovered, raising recoveries' toll to 421,726 according to the statement.

On the other hand, 93,896 new laboratory tests were conducted, in the last 24-hour, across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, official statistics reported.