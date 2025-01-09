Saudi Industrial Production Index Increases By 3.4% In November 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 03:00 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The General Authority for Statistics of Saudi Arabia (GASTAT) released on Thursday the Industrial Production Index (IPI) statistics for November 2024, showing a 3.4% increase compared to the same month of the previous year.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the IPI by main economic activities increased by 3.8% compared to the same month of the previous year, while the index of non-oil activities also increased by 2.4%.
Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4% in November 2024
