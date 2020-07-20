UrduPoint.com
Saudi King Admitted To Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 10:30 AM

Saudi King admitted to hospital

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia, has been admitted to hospital after suffering with an inflammation of the gallbladder.

In a statement on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted the Royal Court as saying that the Saudi King, 84, is undergoing medical checks at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.

