Saudi King Approves Performing Taraweeh Prayer In Two Holy Mosques

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:00 PM

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has approved offering of Taraweeh prayer in the Two Holy Mosques with reducing them to just five Tasleemat (10 Raka'h) in addition to completing the Holy Quran in Tahajjud (night) prayer while continuing to suspend the attendance of worshipers, so as to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted a statement of the General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais who indicated that the aim of easing and reducing these prayers is to apply precautionary and preventive measures, with the continuation of performing the ritual of night prayers (Al-Qyam) and completing the Holy Quran (Khatm Al-Quran) in the Two Holy Mosques.

He further said that prayers will be restricted to worshipers in Isha prayer only.

