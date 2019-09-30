UrduPoint.com
Saudi King, Crown Prince Condole Mohamed Bin Zayed On Death Of Suhail Al Ketbi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:00 PM

Saudi King, Crown Prince condole Mohamed bin Zayed on death of Suhail Al Ketbi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received telephone calls from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, offering their condolences on the death of Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in heaven and give patience to his family.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed sincere appreciation to the Saudi King and Crown Prince for their fraternal feelings, praying to Allah Almighty to maintain the security, stability and prosperity of the Kingdom under their leadership.

