UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi King Issues Curfew Order To Limit COVID-19 Spread

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 01:30 PM

Saudi King issues curfew order to limit COVID-19 spread

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2020) The King of Saudi Arabia has issued a curfew order to limit the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

According to the state agency, the curfew will commence on 23rd March 2020 from 19:00 until 06:00 the next day, and will continue for a period of 21 days.

The order issued by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud noted exemptions for individuals working in the security, military, and media sector, as well as employees in healthcare and service sectors. It added that the Saudi Ministry of Interior will provide a detailed statement on the curfew conditions and exemptions.

Related Topics

Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud March 2020 Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Partial lockdown observed in Muzaffargarh

14 minutes ago

Zaireen from 34 districts of Punjab residing at Qu ..

14 minutes ago

PBM to launch 'E wallet system' for coronavirus af ..

14 minutes ago

China's 2020 GDP Growth Could Fall to 2.6% Due to ..

14 minutes ago

Trump denies ignoring early coronavirus pandemic w ..

14 minutes ago

Lockdown observed in the city

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.