RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on Friday left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh after recovering on Thursday.

In a statement, the Royal Court said that King Salman underwent a successful laparoscopic surgery to remove the gallbladder, reported Saudi Press Agency, SPA.