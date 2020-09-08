UrduPoint.com
Saudi King, Macron Discuss G20 Efforts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Saudi King, Macron discuss G20 efforts

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and French President Emmanuel Macaron have reviewed G20 efforts and the agendas proposed by the Kingdom to support economies and health systems in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The two leaders, in a phone call on Monday, also reviewed bilateral relations and means of developing them, as well as the latest developments in the region.

