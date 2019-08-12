Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional developments

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia,received on Monday at Al Mina Palace in Makkah, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, and H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, were present during the meeting, where King Salman and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings and well-wishes.

His Highness also conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Saudi King on the auspicious occasion, who also relayed his greetings and well-wishes to the UAE President.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques welcomed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reaffirming the strong ties between the two brotherly countries.

The two sides discussed current ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and exchanged views on regional and international developments, as well as current regional challenges.

Sheikh Mohamed said that Saudi Arabia is a key pillar to regional security and stability, noting that the ties between the UAE and the Kingdom are strong, and will continue to be strong, as they are based on robust foundations and shared values, policies, and interests that bring the two peoples of the two nations together.

His Highness stressed that together, the two countries will adamantly confront any and all powers that threaten the safety and security of the region and will defend the rights of their peoples to attain progress and prosperity.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince affirmed that the UAE and Saudi Arabia call on conflicting Yemeni parties to prioritise dialogue and reason for the interest of Yemen and its people, expressing his appreciation for the wisdom shown by the Saudi leadership in inviting Yemeni parties in Aden to hold talks. This call, His Highness continued, embodies the common concern for Yemen's stability, and represents an important framework to defuse tensions, and achieve solidarity among the people of Yemen.

Dialogue is the only way to resolve differences between Yemenis, Sheikh Mohamed stressed, calling on Yemeni parties to seize this opportunity, and carry out talks to reach a consensus that is in the best interest of Yemen and its people.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Customs Commissioner and Federal Customs Authority Chairman, also attended the meeting, along with Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, and Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior.