Saudi King, Russian President Review Bilateral Relations

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud made a phone call today to President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation.

During the call, they discussed the work of the G20 presided over by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year, the efforts made within its meetings to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic and the return to normal life, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques expressed to the President the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with the Russian Federation and satisfaction over increasing trade exchange between the two countries, stressing the constructive role of the Russian Federation in the OPEC + to achieve stability and balance of the oil market.

For his part, President Putin praised the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts during its presidency of the G20, expressing his happiness with the development of relations between the two countries and the fruitful cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the field of energy, pointing to the ongoing communication about the novel Russian Coronavirus vaccine.

