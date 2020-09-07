Saudi King, Trump discuss regional issues

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) In a telephone call with US President Donald Trump, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud affirmed the Kingdom's keenness to reach a permanent and just solution to the Palestinian cause to bring peace, which he said is the main starting point for the Kingdom's efforts and the Arab Peace Initiative, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The leaders spoke by phone on Sunday about a number of issues of common concern including regional issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.

They discussed the work of the G20 chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year and the efforts made within its meetings to protect lives and livelihoods to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

They also reviewed the most prominent policies that have been agreed upon to reduce the negative aspects of the pandemic on peoples and the global economy.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques affirmed that the Kingdom's G20 presidency will continue to support and coordinate the group's efforts to confront the effects of COVID-19 on the human and economic levels.

On the situation in the region, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also expressed the Kingdom's appreciation for the efforts made by the United States of America to establish peace, added SPA.